Kochi-bound Air India Express Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Bengaluru Airport After Engine Fire

An Air India Express flight bound for Kochi made an emergency landing shortly after taking off from Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport due to a fire in one of its engines. The aircraft, carrying 150 passengers and crew members, had just departed at 10:30 am when it encountered the issue.

Eyewitnesses and ground service reports indicated that flames were seen coming from the aircraft's right engine shortly after takeoff. Acting swiftly, the pilots decided to return to Bengaluru as a precaution.

Upon landing, the airport’s ground services confirmed the presence of flames, prompting an immediate evacuation. Air India Express confirmed that the evacuation was successful, and no injuries were reported among passengers or crew.

An Air India Express spokesperson addressed the incident, expressing regret for the inconvenience caused and emphasizing the airline's commitment to passenger safety. "We regret the inconvenience this has caused and are working to provide alternative arrangements for our guests to reach their destination as soon as possible. A thorough investigation with the regulator shall be accomplished to establish the cause," the spokesperson said.

Passengers were escorted to a secure location within the airport terminal, where they were provided with refreshments and updates on their travel plans. The airline is arranging alternative flights and accommodations to ensure all passengers reach Kochi.

Investigation and Safety Measures

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has been notified, and a detailed investigation into the engine fire is underway. Initial assessments suggest that the prompt actions of the flight crew and airport emergency services prevented a more serious incident.

This incident highlights the critical importance of rigorous maintenance checks and the effectiveness of emergency protocols. Air India Express has reaffirmed its commitment to passenger safety, stating that all necessary steps will be taken to prevent similar occurrences in the future.