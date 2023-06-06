topStoriesenglish2618298
Kolkata Airport Bomb Scare: Qatar Airways London-Bound Flight Grounded After Hoax Threat

Following the bomb scare at Kolkata's Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport, 531 passengers, who were onboard, were taken off the flight.

Last Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 02:24 PM IST|Source: IANS

Kolkata Airport Bomb Scare: Qatar Airways London-Bound Flight Grounded After Hoax Threat

A passenger, suspected to be a victim of psychosis-related disorder, was detained at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport for unnecessarily raising a bomb scare alert at a London-bound aircraft.

Airport sources said that the incident took place at around 3.39 a.m. when a London- bound aircraft of Qatar Airways via Doha was just about to take off. One of the passengers suddenly started shouting, claiming that a bomb had been implanted in the said aircraft.

Following his panic alert, the 531 passengers, who were onboard, were taken out of the flight, and the security forces engaged in airport duty conducted thorough search operations within the aircraft. However, the search operation did not result in the recovery of any bombs or explosive.

The security forces deployed at the airport first detained the passenger raising the bomb alert and then handed him over to the cops at the local police station. In the face of questioning, the passenger concerned claimed that he was informed by someone else about the existence of the bomb within the aircraft. Police suspect that the passenger is a victim of a psychosis-related disorder like schizophrenia.

