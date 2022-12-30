'Like a trash' Singer Bismil bashes IndiGo for mishandling expensive music equipment, shares SHOCKING video

It seems like trouble never ends for IndiGo, the largest airline in India with over 55 percent market share. After the viral video of an IndiGo cabin crew getting into a heated argument with a passenger on Istanbul-Delhi flight, now singer and performer Bismil has called out the airline on his Instagram handle for mishandling his baggage. Bismil has shared this video of Indigo staffer literally throwing his expensive instruments. In an Instagram story, he expressed his sadness over the mistreatment by Indigo ground staff.

"That's how IndiGo treat our instruments. Instruments are most precious things for any artist and it feels really sad that how IndiGo is throwing them like trash. We have literally told them that please deal the instruments with care and paid 30k extra for our extra baggages. All my fellow artists, please be very careful when you give your bags to INDIGO. Indigo this is very disappointing," Bismil shared on an Instagram story.

This is not the first time an airline has been called out for mishandling baggage of clients. Many videos in the past have surfaced online showing ground staff literally throwing bags from one place to another. In fact, many passengers receive damages bags due to mishandling.

Although, during boarding, one can inform the ground staff about the importance of the baggage, and they put a Fragile sticker on the stuff, there are still complaints of mishandling the stuff. In fact, several musicians have faced this problem with various airlines.

IndiGo is yet to issue a statement in this matter.