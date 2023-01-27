Lion Air Boeing 737 Aircraft Collides With Airport Terminal During Take Off; See PICS

A Lion Air Boeing 737 aircraft got into an accident at Mopah International Airport in Merauke, South Papua, Indonesia. The plane collided with a terminal building while it was taking off from the airport. Based on the information available, the incident occurred on Thursday, January 26. During this incident, the airline's flight was in the process of taking off from the Mopah International Airport for Jayapura in Indonesia. It is to be noted that no injuries have been reported in the incident.

The winglet of the Boeing collided with a jetbridge on the airport terminal building as the aircraft was taking off from stand No. 5 and preparing to take off on Runway 34. Passengers' video shows the jet continuing for a short while before heading back to the terminal area. Significant structural damage was inflicted by both the aeroplane and the terminal building. After the incident, many pictures of the damaged building and aircraft surfaced on the internet.

When the incident occurred, the Lion Air plane had 117 passengers with 4 children and 7 crew members onboard. After the accident, the aircraft returned to its stand. Based on the reports, the passengers in the accident were given the option to be transferred to another flight or get reimbursed.

Lion Air 737 damaged following a collision with the terminal building as it was turning away from stand at Merauke Mopah Airport, Indonesia.

The whole body of the aircraft was examined by ground personnel upon its return to the gate, and an examination technician declared the aircraft AOG (Aircraft on Ground). The subsequent rotations of the aircraft have been cancelled, and it is still grounded. The fifteen-year-old aircraft, which is leased from Aergo Capital, started performing for Lion Air in February 2008.

The reason for the collision of the plane with the building has not been identified yet. Furthermore, the airlines denied that the accident occurred because of the negligence of the crew. However, many believe that the accident occurred because the Boeing aircraft was trying to avoid an obstacle on the runway.