Mumbai

LOT Polish Airlines launches Warsaw-Mumbai direct flights; will operate twice a week

LOT Polish Airlines launched Warsaw-Mumbai flights on June 1 and will operate twice per week, reports PTI.

Image Source: Twitter

On June 1, LOT Polish Airlines launched Warsaw-Mumbai flights and as per a statement, these Warsaw-Mumbai flights will operate twice a week. "Flight LO-076 takes off from Mumbai every Sunday at 8:45 am and every Wednesday at 8:25 am and arrives at 1.40 pm and 1.20 pm, respectively, (local times) at Warsaw's Chopin Airport (8:25 hours flight time)," the airline's statement noted.

On the way to India, flight LO-075 departs from Warsaw every Tuesday and Saturday at 3:40 pm and lands in Mumbai at 2:45 am (following morning) after 7:35 hours of flying time.

Also read: DGCA slaps Rs 10 lakh fine on Vistara for improper pilot training days after penalizing IndiGo, SpiceJet

The Polish capital (Warsaw) is LOT Polish Airlines' global hub, providing seamless connectivity to many destinations throughout Europe and North America. 

(With inputs from PTI)

