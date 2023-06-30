MakeMyTrip Launches New Feature To Look For Most Economical Flight Airfare

MakeMyTrip has launched a new feature ‘Incredible India Incredible Prices’ offering results based on the most economical airfare to multiple destinations within India from the city for the next six months. One can filter the most economical flight, according to the month of travel and theme-based travel categories such as – Adventure, Heritage, Religious, Romantic, Wildlife, Beach, Hills & Mountains, Honeymoon, etc. As per MMT, the ‘Incredible India Incredible Prices’ feature is also catalysing a behaviour shift in the advance purchase patterns for flight bookers in the leisure category.

A report by MMT shows that more than 60% of consumers exploring destinations in India book tickets at least 30 days in advance as opposed to less than 30% on the regular flight listings funnel thereby benefitting from cheaper fares. The feature also highlights the top things to do in each destination, thereby offering a 360-degree view to the traveller about varied destinations in just a few clicks.

According to data, leisure segment bookers take almost twice the number of searches to book their flights compared to the business segment. This indicates that flight bookers sift through prices for multiple destinations in various combinations before finally making their final pick of leisure travel reservations. From a research standpoint, this takes time and mental bandwidth before fully firming up a trip.

Rajesh Magow, Co-Founder & Group CEO, MakeMyTrip, added - “The new feature has been developed from a user lens and attempts to fuel interest in the hidden gems of India by offering results based on price, timeline, and the theme of travel. The early results are encouraging as we have observed 2.5 times increases in searches for leisure destinations on the Incredible India funnel as compared to the regular flight funnel.”

MakeMyTrip is a leading third party ticketing platform with access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India and all major airlines operating to and from India.