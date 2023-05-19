topStoriesenglish2610146
NewsAviation
MALAYSIA

Malaysia-Bound Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Chennai Due To Medical Emergency

The Malaysia-bound flight had to make an unscheduled landing after one of the 280 passengers onboard complained about chest pain.

Last Updated: May 19, 2023, 10:07 AM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Malaysia-Bound Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Chennai Due To Medical Emergency

An international flight from Jeddah to Kuala Lumpur had to make an unscheduled to Chennai on Friday after one of the passengers complained of chest pain, officials said. It is to be noted that the Malaysia-bound flight ad 280 passengers onboard.

Soon after the flight landed following clearance, the passenger was rushed to a nearby government hospital, officials added.

More Details Awaited

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : Israel carried out rapid attacks on Gaza!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818