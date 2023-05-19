Malaysia-Bound Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Chennai Due To Medical Emergency
The Malaysia-bound flight had to make an unscheduled landing after one of the 280 passengers onboard complained about chest pain.
An international flight from Jeddah to Kuala Lumpur had to make an unscheduled to Chennai on Friday after one of the passengers complained of chest pain, officials said. It is to be noted that the Malaysia-bound flight ad 280 passengers onboard.
Soon after the flight landed following clearance, the passenger was rushed to a nearby government hospital, officials added.
More Details Awaited
