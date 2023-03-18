topStoriesenglish2585144
Man Arrested Bengaluru International Airport For Smoking On IndiGo Flight

As per a report on IANS, the incident took place on Saturday, when the accused was travelling on an Assam-Bengaluru IndiGo Flight 6E 716. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 18, 2023, 06:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau

A man identified has Shehari Choudari has been arrested by the authorities at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, for smoking in the toilet on an Indigo flight, reports IANS. As per the report, the incident took place on Saturday, March 18, 2023, when the accused was travelling on an Assam-Bengaluru IndiGo Flight 6E 716. The accused passenger had smoked in the toilet while the flight was in the air, endangering the safety of other passengers.

The crew of the IndiGo flight noticed the smell in the toilet and reported it to the authorities. Upon landing at the Bengaluru International Airport, the airport police arrested one person identified as Shehari Choudari. He was taken into custody as soon as he got down at the Bengaluru airport.

As per IANS, the incident had taken place at 1.30 AM on Saturday morning and the airport police have taken up investigation in this regard. This is one of the many incidents of passenger smoking inside the flight.

In the first week of March, a 24-year-old woman was caught smoking in the toilet on an Indigo flight from Kolkata. She was arrested on her arrival in Bengaluru and was later released on bail.

Multiple incidents of smoking on international flights have been reported as well, the majority being witnessed on Air India.  

