Man gets sick mid-air on Madurai-bound Indigo flight, dies after emergency landing at Indore Airport

The incident occurred on IndiGo Airlines flight 6E-2088 after a passenger was found bleeding from his mouth mid-flight and his condition kept deteriorating through journey, reports IANS.

Last Updated: Jan 15, 2023, 09:04 AM IST

Man gets sick mid-air on Madurai-bound Indigo flight, dies after emergency landing at Indore Airport

An IndiGo flight from Madurai to Delhi was diverted due to a mid-flight medical emergency. The flight, after diversion, the flight landed at Indore airport on Saturday night. According to officials, after the plane touched down at Indore Airport, the passenger was taken to a hospital. He was pronounced dead by the hospital's medical staff.

As per the information, the passenger -- Atul Gupta, was around 60 years old. He was on board IndiGo Airlines flight 6E-2088 and was found bleeding from the mouth as his condition deteriorated mid-way through the journey. Due to a medical emergency, the Madurai-Delhi flight was diverted to Indore, and it landed there around 5.30 p.m.

Gupta was sent to a hospital from the airport, where he was declared brought dead. Initial information said that the passenger was suffering from some ailments, including blood pressure and diabetes. Officials said that the flight finally took off for Delhi at around 6.40 p.m. According to sources, Gupta was a resident of Noida.

With IANS inputs

