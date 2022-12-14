MEMES take over internet as check-in gates on Delhi International Airport remain CHOKED

The terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport is in the news, as the check-in exercise took more than the longest domestic flight for many. While passengers complained about the wait on Twitter, memers took this as an opportunity to give some interesting content to internet users. Well, it should be noted that Indians are very specific about reaching airports and railway stations on time. Therefore, the agitation on missing flights, even after stepping inside the port before time made flyers highly upset. And making the best of this opportunity are the Gen-Z squad with memes.

Masses on the internet didn’t even let this viral moment go in vain, as they took a lighter hand on this situation with funny meme. A Twitter user wrote, “Reached the airport at 6am for an 8am flight. Just about made it!! Insane crowd. It’s like a Kumbh ka mela. Thought I’d find some lost sibling too.” Well, another wrote, “#DelhiAirport = Fish market. Scenes from this morning. We took the infant/toddler lane and reached the gate in 3.5hours. Took a flight after 3.5 years and I felt suffocated in flood of people.”

Reached the Delhi airport and settling in, hope I'm not too late because my flight is in just seven days. pic.twitter.com/l5Duaib4nX — Sayantan Ghosh (@sayantansunnyg) December 13, 2022

While all of this actually made people enjoy a lighter note of the situation, a flyer tweeted after reaching Bangalore, successfully, “A person who was able to make it through the long lines at Delhi airport shared her experience of reaching Bengaluru and finding more mess, “Made it smoothly through Delhi Airport T1 to catch my flight in good time, but now at midnight outside Bengaluru Airport pick point which is quite a nightmare! Even though lot of staff to help, poor planning means 30 mins before your car can get to you.”