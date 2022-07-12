The mighty Airbus Beluga cargo plane, also fondly called 'the whale' recently landed at the Chennai International Airport for the first time. The Beluga No.2 (A300-608ST) landed at Chennai Airport on July 11, Monday. The cargo transporter is a rare visitor in this part of the world and a marvel to behold, thanks to its unique design, that makes it stand out of regular cargo planes.

The elegant whale is here and with such awesomeness!

The mighty #Beluga No.2 (A300-608ST) landed at Chennai Airport for the first time, today. The cargo transporter is a rare vistor in this part of the world and a marvel to behold. @AAI_Official @MoCA_GoI @pibchennai pic.twitter.com/ZAFkb15AzQ — Chennai (MAA) Airport (@aaichnairport) July 11, 2022

One of the world's largest aircraft, only 5 units of the Airbus Beluga are ever built and the unit number 2 visited the Chennai Airport. The Airbus A300-600ST Beluga registered as F-GSTB flew in from Ahmedabad to Chennai.

A giant Airbus Beluga cargo plane made a stopover at Chennai Airport for refuelling and departed at 1.25 AM on Tuesday, July 12.

The Airbus Beluga aircraft is the cargo version of the Airbus 300-600 and has a maximum take off weight capacity of 1,55,000 kg, with a shape inspired from Whale to carry large cargo and heavy machinery across the world.

