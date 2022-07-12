Mighty Airbus Beluga 'Whale' cargo plane lands at Chennai Airport for the first time, check pics
One of the world's largest aircraft, only 5 units of the Airbus Beluga are ever built and one of them landed at the Chennai Airport recently.
The mighty Airbus Beluga cargo plane, also fondly called 'the whale' recently landed at the Chennai International Airport for the first time. The Beluga No.2 (A300-608ST) landed at Chennai Airport on July 11, Monday. The cargo transporter is a rare visitor in this part of the world and a marvel to behold, thanks to its unique design, that makes it stand out of regular cargo planes.
The mighty #Beluga No.2 (A300-608ST) landed at Chennai Airport for the first time, today. The cargo transporter is a rare vistor in this part of the world and a marvel to behold. @AAI_Official @MoCA_GoI @pibchennai pic.twitter.com/ZAFkb15AzQ — Chennai (MAA) Airport (@aaichnairport) July 11, 2022
One of the world's largest aircraft, only 5 units of the Airbus Beluga are ever built and the unit number 2 visited the Chennai Airport. The Airbus A300-600ST Beluga registered as F-GSTB flew in from Ahmedabad to Chennai.
A giant Airbus Beluga cargo plane made a stopover at Chennai Airport for refuelling and departed at 1.25 AM on Tuesday, July 12.
The Airbus Beluga aircraft is the cargo version of the Airbus 300-600 and has a maximum take off weight capacity of 1,55,000 kg, with a shape inspired from Whale to carry large cargo and heavy machinery across the world.
