Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia predicts Indian aviation sector to touch 400 million passengers

The country's civil aviation sector is anticipated to carry 400 million passengers over the next seven to ten years, according to Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. While electronically addressing the Civil Air Navigation Services Organization (CANSO) Asia Pacific Conference in Goa, the minister made this statement. The conference's theme for this year is "Think Global, Collaborate Regional, Accomplish Local." According to Scindia, the conference's theme is current with the aim of the Central government.

He also said that the conference had brought together experts from across the Asia Pacific, which reportedly contributes to 35-40 percent of the global air traffic. Addressing the conference, Union Minister of State of Civil Aviation Vijay Kumar Singh said that the aviation industry supports almost $3.5 trillion, which is almost 1.4 percent of the world`s GDP.

He stated that though the industry suffered heavily during the Covid-19 pandemic, domestic recovery across the world is now improving. In India, the aviation industry has reached almost 95 percent of the pre-Covid passenger traffic, said the Minister.

The increase in passenger traffic post-Covid-19 pandemic can be credited to improving the air connectivity network in India. It is to be noted that multiple airlines in the country are working to improve their domestic flight network by extending their services to multiple new cities. Moreover, the government's UDAN scheme acts as a catalyst for further improving air connectivity in India.

CANSO -- the Civil Air Navigation Services Organisation -- is the global voice of the air traffic management (ATM) industry and is shaping our future skies.

Its members support over 90 percent of the world`s air traffic and include air navigation service providers, airspace users, and operators, manufacturers, and aviation industry suppliers. The organisation looks at global Air Traffic Management performance by connecting the industry to share knowledge, expertise, and innovation.

