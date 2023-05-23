'Modi Airways': NRIs In Australia Charter Flight For PM's Event In Sydney

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a visit to Australia as a part of a three-nation tour. Knowing this information, about 170 Indian-origin people in the nation have chartered a flight from Melbourne to Sydney to attend the PM's visit. During his visit, PM Modi will address a rally which is expected to have around 20,000, as per ABC Australia's report. During his speech at Olympic Park Arena, he will address the Australia-India relationship. It is to be noted that the Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese, will also be present during the event.

The people attending the event booked a Qantas flight for their journey to Sydney. However, the Prime Minister's supporters named the flight "Modi Airways." As per reports online, the Indian-Australian citizens were sporting tri-color-themed clothes. Along with it, they also carried the Indian national flag.

Also read: IndiaJets Launches Subscription-Based Aircraft Ownership Services in India: Check Details

On his three-day visit to Australia, PM Modi is set to meet with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese and take part in a celebration of the Indian diaspora there. According to the Australian government's official statement, the leaders will discuss trade and investment at their bilateral meeting, as well as efforts to increase trade between the two nations through a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement and work to strengthen people-to-people ties, renewable energy, and defence and security cooperation.

Modi left Papua New Guinea for Sydney, where he spoke with James Marape about their bilateral relations and took stock of them. He also spoke about improving collaboration in fields including business, technology, healthcare, and climate change.

PM Narendra Modi began his tour From Japan, where he attended three sessions of the G7 meeting at the invitation of his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida. The third in-person Quad Summit took place in Hiroshima, and Modi was present together with US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Kishida, and his Australian colleague Anthony Albanese.