'Monitoring situation': India after Yeti Airlines plane with 72 onboard including five Indians crashes in Nepal's Pokhara

At least 40 people have been confirmed dead after a Yeti Airlines plane crashed in Pokhara in Nepal.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 15, 2023, 02:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Nepal plane crash: India on Sunday (January 15, 2023) said that it is "monitoring the situation" after a Yeti Airlines plane with 72 people onboard including five Indians crashed in Nepal's Pokhara. Releasing the helpline numbers, the Embassy of India in Kathmandu also said that it is in touch with local authorities.

"An ATR-72 plane of Yeti Airlines crashed today near the Pokhara Airport while flying from Kathmandu. According to the info provided by Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal, 5 Indians were travelling on this flight. Rescue operations are underway. Embassy is in touch with local authorities and is monitoring the situation," it said in a tweet.

The Indian Embassy also released the following helpline numbers:

I) Kathmandu: Shri Diwakar Sharma:+977-9851107021 

II) Pokhara: Lt Col Shashank Tripathi: +977-9856037699

Nepal plane crash: At least 40 killed after Yeti airlines aircraft crashes in Pokhara 

At least 40 people have been confirmed dead when a domestic flight crashed in Pokhara in Nepal. 

Hundreds of rescue workers were scouring the hillside where the Yeti Airlines flight, carrying 72 people from the capital Kathmandu, went down. 

Those on the twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft included two infants and four crew members, said airline spokesman Sudarshan Bartaula. 

Passengers included five Indians, four Russians and one Irish, two South Korean, one Australian, one French and one Argentine national.

Visuals showed rescue workers scrambling around broken sections of the aircraft. 

Some of the ground near the crash site was scorched, with licks of flames visible.

