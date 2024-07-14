Moradabad’s First Flight To Take Off On July 17: Details

The much-awaited flight of Moradabad and nearby cities for air connectivity is set to take off on July 17. The newly constructed Moradabad Airport will see its inaugural flight to Dehradun, marking a significant milestone for the region.

Inaugural Flight Details

Amarjeet Singh, the airport's director, confirmed that Moradabad Airport is prepared to operate regional flights. The first flight to Dehradun is scheduled for July 17. "We have received the schedule for a single Dehradun flight from Moradabad airport, and preparations are being finalized," said Singh.

Airline Operations

Divisional Commissioner of Moradabad, Aunjaneya Kumar Singh, announced that Flybig, a regional airline, has been entrusted with operating the flights. He explained that the commencement of operations was delayed due to the unavailability of an aircraft. "Flybig was unable to spare a plane from their fleet earlier, but they have now allocated one, allowing the single flight between Moradabad and Dehradun to commence from July 17," Singh stated.

Regulatory Approvals

The airport has received a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to operate flights. However, one NOC regarding the fuel storage facility is still pending. The district magistrate is actively working with DGCA officials to complete the process. In the meantime, mobile fuel tankers will be utilized to fuel the flights. "We can easily source these mobile fuel tankers from neighboring Bareilly, Ghaziabad, and Jewar airports," Singh added, noting that the permanent fuel storage facility would be completed soon.

The introduction of flights from Moradabad Airport will also provide convenient air travel access for residents of neighbouring districts such as Rampur, Amroha, Sambhal, and Bijnor, significantly reducing their travel time. The new air service is expected to bring substantial economic and logistical benefits to the region.