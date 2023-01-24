Mumbai Airport Installs Barcode Scanners to Read Boarding Pass for Quicker Passenger Flow

Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) is one of the busiest in the country with over 20 million passenger footfall in the last fiscal. The airport operates a total of 2 terminals and often witnesses long passenger queues. To speed up the passenger flow, and get rid of the problem, CMIA has installed 2D Barcode readers at the entry gates of Terminals 1 & 2 for a hassle-free travel experience. Starting 26th January 2023, CISF officers manning CSMIA’s Terminal entry gates will scan the barcodes of the ticket or boarding pass instead of manually checking the flight tickets. CSMIA implemented the 2D barcode readers to expedite entry into the terminal while improving customer satisfaction.

Starting from 26th Jan, passengers are requested to have their boarding pass scanned at the entry gate of #MumbaiAirport. This will help make your airport entry even more seamless. We urge you to do the web check-in beforehand and have a memorable journey.#GatewayToGoodness pic.twitter.com/ArpJzgGric — CSMIA (@CSMIA_Official) January 21, 2023

With over 900+ flight movements per day, the airport welcomes approximately 150,000 passengers a day. The goal for CSMIA is to improve efficiency and expedite the passenger journey. This new addition is not only a security enhancement but also an efficiency improvement measure, both of which are critical for an airport which handles approximately 48 million passengers annually.

Also, the biggest single-day record for passenger movement this year was set by CSMIA on December 10, 2022, when it served 150988 passengers, shattering its previous mark. The most passengers ever recorded during the Covid era were 73,509, who travelled on February 13, 2021. However, 1,50,276 passengers were counted on December 20, 2019.

The airport also supports Digi Yatra-based check-in facility, where the biometric boarding system is operational at identified touch points and airlines. This project is led by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Government of India. Digi Yatra aims at creating a delightful and memorable digital travel experience. It is a fully biometric-based self-boarding solution for a seamless flow from registration to boarding.