Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has achieved Level 4 accreditation from the Airports Council International (ACI). CSMIA now stands as one of only three airports globally to attain this recognition, and the second airport in the Asia-Pacific region to secure this certification. Further, the Mumbai Airport has become the first airport in India to receive the Level 4 ACI Customer Experience Accreditation.

The airport has introduced a slew of enhancements to elevate the passenger experience, encompassing streamlined processes, valet parking facilities, efficient security screening equipped with e-gates, enhanced navigation signage, video analytics for managing wait times in passenger processing and real-time flight information through digital displays. These improvements aim to minimize wait times, augment comfort, and facilitate smoother journeys for passengers.

Among the technological and operational developments, the introduction of FASTag at CSMIA has contributed to a smoother traffic management within the airport premises. CSMIA recently unveiled expansion of its Pre-Embarkation Security Check (PESC) facility.

With this infrastructure augmentation, CSMIA now has a total of 5,735 square meters of dedicated space for security screening as against 4,570 sq.m space earlier, and 328 square meters of newly created domestic transfer security check area. The PESC now provides for a contiguous processing area of approximately 2,075 square meters, making it one of the largest in the country.

Further boasting the new security lanes, CSMIA introduced - Domestic to Domestic (D2D) transfer facility, an innovative solution to provide ease in transfer for passengers with connecting domestic flights. This move marked a new chapter in the airport's journey, supporting airline customers in reducing Minimum Connecting Time (MCT) and promising passengers a seamless and efficient travel experience.

Speaking on the occasion, CSMIA’s spokesperson said – “Securing Level 4 Accreditation by ACI underscores our relentless commitment to excellence at CSMIA. It represents not just an accomplishment, but our unwavering dedication to passenger satisfaction, environmental sustainability, and operational excellence. We look ahead with enthusiasm, ready to elevate travelling experiences and set new standards in global aviation.”