Mumbai International Airport achieves TOP ACI rating, now among 31 airports in the world

Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has achieved the highest-level 4+ Transition of Airport Carbon Accreditation program of the Airport Council International. From a global airport standpoint, CSMIA now joins an elite list of only 30 airports in the world that have achieved this prestigious Level 4+ accreditation and only 2 airports in the whole Asia-Pacific region. The airport aspires to become a net-zero carbon emission by 2029 for its target of a 'green airport' in the next seven years. Director-General, ACI Asia-Pacific, Stefano Baronci lauded the CSMIA for the 'remarkable achievements' leading to reducing carbon emissions and setting an example for other airports in the region.

The CSMIA has prepared a comprehensive roadmap for Carbon Management for the targets of 2029, plans and investments on emission and energy consumption reduction projects, a green procurement policy for eco-friendly and less-polluting services and materials, etc.

It has implemented 100 percent green sources for energy consumption, an onsite renewable power generation plant augments to 4.65 MW capacity, installed unique vertical axis wind turbine and solar PV systems with a capacity of 10KWp this year, with four more units to be set up next year, 6 electric vehicle charging stations, plastic waste management, and many other eco-friendly initiatives across the airport and outside.

CSMIA's sustainability initiatives:

- Entirely switched to green sources for its energy consumption needs, making CSMIA one of India’s 100 percent sustainable airports

- Onsite Renewal Power Generation plant augmented to 4.65 MW capacity

- Installed unique Vertical axis wind turbine & solar PV system of capacity 10KWp in March 22, with 4 additional units to be installed in FY 23

- 6 EV charging station installed for encouraging EV usage at airport

- Conversion of higher Global Warming Potential (GWP) refrigerant in AC’s and Chillers to lower GWP refrigerant

- Conversion of CSMIA owned 45 conventional fuel vehicles to Electric Vehicles

- Replacement of CO2 based fire extinguishers with non- CO2 based (ABC type) fire extinguisher to reduce the carbon emissions

- Plastic waste (PET bottles) recycling through installation of Reverse Vending Machines

- Offsite waste disposal emission reduction by reuse and channelizing waste to recycle

- Reduction in taxi time and congestion by collaboration with AAI, Airlines and MIAL operations

Speaking on the occasion, CSMIA’s spokesperson said – “It is indeed a matter of great honour to be achieving this key milestone in our journey towards attaining a sustainable future for CSMIA. Level 4+ certification by ACI is a reward for the collaborative & sustained efforts towards carbon management and mitigation through absolute emission reductions and stakeholder partnering towards global climate goals. This achievement signifies CSMIA’s commitment to being a green airport that creates sustainable value for its stakeholders responsibly. As CSMIA aspires to become net-zero by 2029, this landmark event further encourages us to stay committed to our efforts in building a greener space in the aviation industry.”

“We are proud of Mumbai International Airport's excellent achievement in reducing carbon emissions, setting an example for airports the region. Mumbai Airport is firmly positioning itself as one of the leaders in efficient carbon management and this achievement truly demonstrates its firm commitment to invest in a more sustainable future. It is a remarkable achievement in an era of unprecedented challenges for the aviation industry,” said Stefano Baronci, Director General, ACI Asia-Pacific.

With IANS inputs