MUMBAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

Mumbai International Airport awarded 'World’s Best Airport 2022' in its category by Skytrax

Apart from being the only Indian airport voted among the Best Airport 2022 under the 20-30 million passengers category, CSMIA has bagged multiple other accolades as well. 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 21, 2022, 05:49 PM IST
  • Mumbai Airport ranked number 1 in less than 20-30 million category
  • It has also been declared as "the cleanest airport" in India and South Asia
  • Delhi's IGI airport also adjudged the best in India and South Asia

Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has been voted the 'World’s Best Airport' by Skytrax World Airport Awards 2022. CSMIA has been given the best airport award under the 20-30 million passengers category. Apart from being the only Indian airport voted among the Best Airport 2022, CSMIA has bagged multiple accolades including - Best Airports by Global Region (India /South Asia) where CSMIA stands fourth. Also, CSMIA has been ranked second among the World’s Cleanest Airports 2022 (India /South Asia).

The airport has also ranked second among the World’s Best Airport Staff 2022 (India /South Asia). The World Airport Awards by Skytrax cover over 500 airports globally. On the other hand, for the fourth consecutive year at the Skytrax World Airport Awards, Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport has been adjudged the best in India and South Asia in its category of large airports. 

The airport also improved its overall ranking to 37th from last year's 45th position, said the statement from GMR which added that it is the only airport from India to be included in the world's top 50 airports. The GMR Infra-led airport has also been declared as "the cleanest airport" in India and South Asia, it said.

Also, Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (BLR Airport) was named the finest regional airport in India and South Asia. Customers voted for the airport with the greatest customer service every year in a global study, and BLR Airport received this honour, according to a statement. 

The awards ceremony was held at Passenger Terminal EXPO in Paris, France, on June 16. "The event is one of the most prestigious quality awards for the airport sector, with CEOs, Presidents, and senior management from airports across the world in attendance," according to the statement.

Mumbai International Airportbest AirportMumbaiairportSkyTrax

