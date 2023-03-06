Mumbai International Airport Becomes Asia's Best Airport In 'Over 40 Million Passengers' Category

Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has been adjudged as the ‘Best Airport over 40 million passengers’ for the year 2022 in the Asia Pacific region by Airports Council International’s (ACI) Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Awards. CSMIA has been recognised with the title of ‘Best Airport’ for six years in a row. The ASQ Awards are highly regarded in the airport industry, as they are based on passenger feedback.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Airport launched a first-of-its-kind Vertical Axis Wind Turbine (VAWT) & Solar PV system. It comes as a part of the transition to become a 100% sustainable green energy-consuming airport. Furthermore, the airport set up Electric Vehicle (EV) fast charging stations and inducted over 45 EVs.

The airport also unveiled the all-new renovated General Aviation terminal facility for private jets and redefined luxury travel through Mumbai. In addition, CSMIA launched the ‘FASTag car park’ for ease in the parking payment system and to reduce dwell time.

Commenting on the occasion, a spokesperson of CSMIA said, "We are delighted to receive yet again the 2022 Airport Service Quality Award for the ‘Best Airport over 40 million passengers category in Asia-Pacific. We would like to thank our passengers for their valuable feedback and assure them that we will continue to strive for excellence in customer service. This adds as a feather in the cap for CSMIA which reflects the airport’s dedication to creating a seamless, eco-friendly travel experience for its passengers while maintaining its position as a leading airport in the world."

The Airport Service Quality (ASQ) surveys are conducted worldwide across airports where passengers are interviewed to rate airport services on the day of travel.

CSMIA is a forerunner in bringing new technological innovations and was recognized with 'The Voice of the Customer' by ACI in 2021 as well and has bagged the Best Airport by Size and Region in the over 40 million passenger category award six times in a row.