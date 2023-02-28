Mumbai International Airport Launches New Facility For Domestic Transfer At Terminal 2

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai has introduced new facility that allows for ease in transfer for passengers with connecting domestic flights from Terminal (T2), enhancing the passenger’s travel experience. The new Domestic-to-Domestic (DTD) addition to CSMIA’s transfer offerings is aimed to make the transit experience convenient and hassle free for travellers, further making the airport experience much smoother. CSMIA has become one of the India’s first airports to bring such an initiative to make reduce the passenger transfer period.

The Mumbai International Airport is known to offer best-in-class services and state of the art infrastructure in India, and is a highly awarded airport, owned and run by Adani Group. The facility has been added ahead of the summer travel bookings, which is seeing a massive surge. The domestic travel in India has reached an all time high and this dedicated space would benefit the rising passenger footfall for domestic as well as international travel.

With the addition of this facility, passengers at the Mumbai International Airport won't have to exit and re-enter the terminal and further wait for their onward flight. The passengers will now be able to reach the domestic departure concourse without undergoing the process of re-entering the terminal building.

This dedicated transfer facility has pre-embarkation security checks that will considerably cut down the Minimum Connection Time (MCT) for transfer passengers and crew members, thereby enabling passengers with a shorter time gap between connecting flights.

Commenting on the development, CSMIA spokesperson said, "We are thrilled to launch the new DTD facility at Terminal 2 of CSMIA, which is a significant step forward in improving the travel experience for our passengers and strengthening CSMIA as a transfer hub. The new facility is designed to provide passengers with a more efficient and seamless transfer process, faster processing times, and direct access to the departure concourse, ultimately leading to a smoother and more enjoyable travel experience. CSMIA continues to enhance its offerings and services from time-to-time for passengers to benefit through it.”