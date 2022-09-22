Mumbai International Airport runway to remain closed on THIS date; Here's why?

Mumbai International Airport has announced two of its runways will remain closed on Tuesday, 18th October 2022. The closure of the runway has been announced for post-monsoon maintenance work. This maintenance work is carried out on a regular basis to ensure smooth flight operations from the airport. It is to be noted that Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) is one of the busiest airports in the world and hence requires regular maintenance to keep the operations running smoothly.

Based on the announcement by the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, the maintenance work will be carried out between 1100 hrs and 1700 hrs. Hence, flight operations during this time will remain suspended. To be specific, the runways - RWY 14/32 & 09/27 will undergo the work.

Major work such as runway edge lights for runway 14/32, upgradation of AGL (Aeronautical ground lights), and other major tasks will be undertaken as part of its post-monsoon preventive maintenance of runway intersection. With over 800 flights landing and taking off each day, this yearly practice of runway maintenance following the monsoons is part of a series of activities carried out with precision and meticulous efforts to ensure operational continuity and passenger safety.

In the announcement, Mumbai International Airport said, "CSMIA, in cooperation with airline customers and other key stakeholders, have effectively rescheduled flights to ensure smooth completion of the maintenance. CSMIA looks forward to the cooperation & support by passengers."

Meanwhile, Mumbai Airport also achieved the feat of handling the highest passenger movement of 1,30,374 passengers on September 17, 2022. It is to be noted that this is the highest number of passengers the airport has handled since the Covid-19 pandemic. This growth in passenger traffic comes as airlines have started connecting new destinations with airports. The most recent one of these destinations is Ras Al Khaimah in UAE.