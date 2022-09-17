Narendra Modi birthday: When Namo became the first Indian PM to fly on Boeing 777 VVIP aircraft 'Air India One'

Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi is celebrating his birthday on September 17, 2022 and turned 72 years old. PM Narendra Modi was the first Indian prime minister to fly on the ultra-advanced and safe Boeing 777 VVIP aircraft, that was sourced recently to replace ageing Air India's Boeing 747, which was previously used by the Prime Minister and President of India for official travel. India received the VVIP Boeing 777-300 ER duo on October 1, 2020. The plane transports Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his official tours to countries abroad. Here's a look at the India's safest aircraft, being operated by IAF pilots and maintained by Air India.

- The Boeing 777 aircraft has advanced features in electronic warfare suits, it has its own missile defence system called the Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures (LAIRCM) which is capable of countering missile threats.

- This is the first Indian aircraft equipped with Self-Protection Suits (SPS) which can jam the enemy's radar signals and also divert the direction of nearby missiles.

- It is equipped with advance communication system which allows availing audio and video communication function at mid-air without being hacked.

- The aircraft comes complete with a conference room, a cabin for VVIP passengers, a medical center as well as seats for other dignitaries, staff. Once refueled, this aircraft will be able to fly continuously for 17 hours.

- The new aircraft has got 'Air India One' painted with Ashok Emblem with one side while 'Bharat' in Hindi and 'INDIA' in English has been printed on the other side. Also, the tail has the National Flag, tricolour painted on it.

- The American-made aircraft has been sourced from US-based Boeing for a whopping Rs 1200 crore.

- The Air India Engineering Services Limited (AIESL), which is a subsidiary of the Indian national carrier, will be maintaining the two new planes. A team of 40 Air India pilots have been trained alongside IAF Pilots to fly the state-of-the-art VVIP planes.

- The new Boeing 777 will be as advanced as the Air Force One Boeing 747 of the US President.