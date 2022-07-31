NewsAviation
AVIATION

Navi Mumbai Airport Update: AAI to start giving height approvals for buildings near airport

The decision to give NOC to constructions in this area will help speed up the work of the model project, which will contribute to the development of Mumbai Metropolitan Region, reports PTI.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Amulya Raj Srinet |Last Updated: Jul 31, 2022, 08:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Obtaining valid height NOC from the AAI is mandatory
  • The decision to give NOC to constructions in this area will help speed up the work
  • Buildings located within a 20 km radius of any airport need NOC

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has consented to start giving height NOCs (no objection certificates) for structures close to the projected Navi Mumbai airport after efforts and relentless pursuit from the City Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO). According to the official, NOCs will be issued for projects located within a 20 km radius of the projected Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) for buildings with planned elevations greater than 55.10m AMSL and up to 160.10m AMSL based on the obstacle limitation surface (OLS) criteria.

"The citizen-friendly decision will pave the way for the smooth development of Navi Mumbai International Airport, complementing the growth of not just the surrounding NMIA area, but the MMR region as a whole," Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, the vice-chairman and managing director, CIDCO, said.

The decision to give NOC to constructions in this area will help speed up the work of the model project, which will contribute to the development of the entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region, the CIDCO stated in a release.

As per the aviation regulations, obtaining valid height NOC from the AAI is mandatory, prior to the grant of any construction approval by the local town planning authorities, in respect of all buildings located within a 20 km radius of any airport.

(With inputs from PTI)

