Nepal

Nepal Airlines Corporation to start Mumbai-Kathmandu flight from March 27

The announcement for resuming Mumbai-Kathmandu flights from the Nepal Airlines corporation came after the Indian government permitted the operation of scheduled international flights.

Nepal Airlines Corporation to start Mumbai-Kathmandu flight from March 27
Image for representation

After a hiatus of two years, Nepal Airlines Corporation has announced plans to resume its Mumbai-Kathmandu flights from March 27. The movement of the flight between the two cities stopped two years ago after the coronavirus pandemic disrupted international travel worldwide.

The national carrier of Nepal has taken the decision to resume its services from Mumbai after the Indian government permitted the operation of scheduled international flights from March 27, it said.

The NAC will operate three weekly flights on Sunday, Wednesday and Friday with Airbus 320 on its Mumbai-Kathmandu-Mumbai route, the airline said.

Also read: India tops the list of most number of female commercial pilots in the world

To attract passengers, the airline is offering a 'Buy 2 (tickets), Get 1 Free ' campaign' for April. Under the campaign, every third passenger in a group of three will get a waiver in the base fare.

The airline was flying with full capacity pre-Covid and is now expecting the same in the near future, it said.

With inputs from PTI

