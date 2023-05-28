topStoriesenglish2614553
NewsAviation
NEPAL AIRLINES

Nepal Airlines Kathmandu-Bengaluru Flight Returns To Airport After Suspected Bird Strike

The Nepal Airlines plane took off from Nepal's Tribhuvan International Airport, where the aircraft returned after a suspected bird strike moment after its take off.

Last Updated: May 28, 2023, 08:47 AM IST|Source: PTI

A Bengaluru-bound Nepal Airlines aircraft was forced to return to the Tribhuvan International Airport here on Saturday after it reportedly suffered a bird hit. The plane landed safely at the Tribhuvan International Airport, and technicians were examining the aircraft, according to Spokesperson at TIA Teknath Sitaula.

Passengers on flight RA-225 bound for Bengaluru reported hearing a loud noise, the Himalayan Times newspaper quoted TIA sources as saying. The flight took off from TIA at 1:45 pm, before being forced to return to the same airport after the incident.

The international flight between India and Nepal was being carried out by an Airbus A320 aircraft with a capacity of carrying 180 passengers. As per the flight tracking website, Nepal Airlines completed its 2 hours and 30 minutes long flight and reached the designated airport. However, the aircraft used for the journey is not known.

