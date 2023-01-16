Nepal Plane Crash: TikTok video of Yeti Airlines' air hostess goes VIRAL - WATCH

The Yeti Airlines’s ATR-72 that crashed in Pokhara, Nepal had a total of 72 souls on board. The tragic crash of the plane is one of the worst reported in the history of Nepal’s aviation sector in the last three decades. Multiple pictures and videos of the rescue operations have surfaced on the internet, and a video of the plane crashing is also being shared. However, a new video of an airline crew is now getting widely shared across various social media platforms, which the air hostess recorded before passengers boarded the aircraft. Osin Ale, air hostess on the plane shot a TikTok video on the song 'Pehla Nasha Pehla Khumar'.

In the video, Osin can be seen smiling and grooving on the song. The video was recorded before passengers boarded the plane. Well, who knew that it would be the last TikTok video of Osin. Also, another video of Facebook Live was recorded by an Indian passenger, seconds before the plane crashed. The passenger in the video says ‘Moj Kar Di’, as the plane tilts to take a turn. Sadly, the aircraft didn’t land the right way.

While the exact factors for the crash will be known only after completion of the detailed probe, initially, it looks like the possibility of mishandling by the pilot or malfunctioning of the plane's angle of attack system.

"The aircraft involved is a 15 year old ATR 72-500 with registration number 9N-ANC and serial number 754. This aircraft was equipped with an old transponder with unreliable data. We are downloading high resolution data and verifying the data quality," flight tracking website Flightradar24 said in a tweet.