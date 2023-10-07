trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2672012
'No Survivors': Plane Crash In Australia Kills 4, Three Children Among Dead

The plane involved in the incident is a five-seater Cirrus SR22 aircraft that is reported to have a male pilot and three children onboard at the time of the incident.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 07, 2023, 09:32 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Australia's New South Wales state witnessed a small plane crash in the rural area on Friday. The accident is believed to have killed a man (the male pilot) and three children onboard, as per AP's report. The plane involved in the incident has been identified as Cirrus SR22. The aircraft took off from Canberra and crashed in the town of Queanbeyan at around 3 p.m. local time (0400 GMT), which is around 290 kilometers from Sydney.

The aircraft caught fire following the crash, which was controlled by the first responders including the police, fire crews and the paramedics. The blaze in the small aircraft was later extinguished, however the aircraft was completely destroyed. The victims in the incident are yet to be identified.

Also read: FedEx Plane Crash Lands, Skids Off Runway In US; Video Surfaces

AP reports, Superintendent Cath Bradbury initially stated from the scene that investigators were still trying to determine how many individuals were on board, however he said, "unfortunately, there are no survivors".

According to flight information, the single-engine plane flew from Redcliffe, north of Brisbane, to Canberra on Wednesday, stopping at Armidale along the way. It was registered to a Brisbane-based business run and owned by an accomplished amateur pilot.

