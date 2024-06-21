Now You can Book Your Flight Tickets Via WhatsApp! Know How
Do you know you can book your flight tickets through WhatsApp? To reduce the hassle of ticket bookings IndiGo has introduced a groundbreaking feature for its customers - the AI-powered assistant, 6Eskai which is available on WhatsApp. This innovation aims to simplify the process of booking flights, checking in, generating boarding passes, and more, all through a convenient chat interface.
What is 6Eskai?
Built on an advanced AI platform by Riafy, a Google partner, 6Eskai functions as a digital travel agent that is accessible via WhatsApp. It can handle various travel-related tasks, making it an invaluable tool for frequent flyers. Whether you need to book tickets, check flight statuses, or ask travel-related questions, 6Eskai is there to assist.
How To use 6Eskai?
6Eskai supports multiple languages, including English, Hindi, and Tamil, ensuring a wide range of users can benefit from this service. To start using 6Eskai, users simply need to send a WhatsApp message to +91 7065145858.
Service Capabilities
From booking tickets and applying discounts to checking in online and selecting seats, 6Eskai covers all aspects of travel planning. If users need to speak with a human agent, 6Eskai can seamlessly connect them, ensuring a smooth transition between automated and human assistance.
