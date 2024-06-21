Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2759402
NewsAviation
FLIGHT TICKETS

Now You can Book Your Flight Tickets Via WhatsApp! Know How

Built on an advanced AI platform by Riafy, a Google partner, 6Eskai functions as a digital travel agent that is accessible via WhatsApp. 

Edited By: Medha Jha|Last Updated: Jun 21, 2024, 04:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Now You can Book Your Flight Tickets Via WhatsApp! Know How

Do you know you can book your flight tickets through WhatsApp? To reduce the hassle of ticket bookings  IndiGo has introduced a groundbreaking feature for its customers - the AI-powered assistant, 6Eskai which is available on WhatsApp. This innovation aims to simplify the process of booking flights, checking in, generating boarding passes, and more, all through a convenient chat interface.

What is 6Eskai?

Built on an advanced AI platform by Riafy, a Google partner, 6Eskai functions as a digital travel agent that is accessible via WhatsApp. It can handle various travel-related tasks, making it an invaluable tool for frequent flyers. Whether you need to book tickets, check flight statuses, or ask travel-related questions, 6Eskai is there to assist.

How To use 6Eskai?

6Eskai supports multiple languages, including English, Hindi, and Tamil, ensuring a wide range of users can benefit from this service. To start using 6Eskai, users simply need to send a WhatsApp message to +91 7065145858.

Service Capabilities

From booking tickets and applying discounts to checking in online and selecting seats, 6Eskai covers all aspects of travel planning. If users need to speak with a human agent, 6Eskai can seamlessly connect them, ensuring a smooth transition between automated and human assistance.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail In Liquor Policy Case
DNA Video
DNA: 'BMW scandal' of MP's daughter
DNA Video
DNA: Why do engineers want to become 'constables'?
DNA Video
DNA: What went wrong for BJP in Ayodhya?
DNA Video
DNA: PM unveils new Nalanda University campus
DNA Video
DNA: Dozens Die as Intense Heat Grips Mecca
DNA Video
DNA: 'Secret sharp shooter' of India's enemies in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: Demonstration of 'Khalistan love' in Canadian Parliament
DNA Video
DNA: How is Lok Sabha Speaker elected?
DNA Video
DNA: BJP central team visits Coochbehar over 'post-poll violence' in Bengal