On time performance of multiple Indian airlines came down in last few months

In the last couple of months, various airlines have observed a drop in ‘On Time Performance’ especially during May and June. As reported, the air traffic congestion, airport issues, bad weather, and technical issues remain some of the key reasons behind this drop in on time performance. As revealed, on time performance of Go First dropped down to 71.8 per cent and 76 per cent in May and June, respectively, in comparison to 94.5 per cent that was observed in January this year. SpiceJet, on the other hand, recorded an on time performance of 87.5 per cent during the beginning of this year.

For the month of May and June, it was recorded at 70.9 per cent and 79.4 per cent, respectively. Other airlines including Indigo, Alliance Air, Air Asia and a few others recorded similar trends during the last few months. On time performance of scheduled domestic airlines are computed for congested metro airports namely Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai.

As per the provision specified in DGCA’s Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) Section-3, Series M, Part IV titled "Facilities to be provided to passengers by airlines due to denied boarding, cancellation of flights and delays in flights", the airlines are required to provide meals & refreshments/alternate flight/full refund and/or hotel accommodation to the passengers affected due to the delay of flight depending on the expected delay from the original announced scheduled time of departure or a revised time of departure.

The civil aviation ministry in a Parliament reply said that in order to ensure appropriate protection for the air travellers in case of flight disruptions, in particular delays, and cancellations without due notice to the passengers, the DGCA has issued the CAR.

Under the provision of CAR, airlines are required to provide facilities/compensation to the affected passengers due to delays and cancellations of scheduled flights. All the scheduled airlines are compliant to this regulation as on date.

