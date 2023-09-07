Over 200 Lion Air Passengers Stuck At Thiruvananthapuram Airport For 24 Hours

Over 200 passengers travelling from Achmad Yani International Airport, Semarang, Indonesia to King Abdulaziz International Airport, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia had a harrowing experience after getting stuck in India for over 24 hours. As per a report on PTI, 212 passengers travelling on the Lion Air flight -- JT052 -- got stuck at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Kerala, India due to a technical fault in the aircraft. The incident took place on Tuesday, when the flight landed at 3 PM for refuelling.

During refuelling of the aircraft, a technical issue was spotted at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport. The plane was travelling from Indonesia to Saudi Arabia. Following the detection of the technical fault, passengers were deboarded and moved to the airport's security holding area.

The incident that took place at 3 PM on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, lasted for 24 hours, as the passengers were in holding area till Wednesday 4 pm when an alternative aircraft arrived from Indonesia to take them onward to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, the source said.

The passengers were provided food and facilities to rest in the security holding area during this time, the source added. The aircraft with the technical fault underwent temporary repairs and then was flown back empty to Indonesia, he said.