Pakistani pilot refuses to fly plane mid-journey after duty hours

A recent incident of strictly following the job timing came to light when a Pakistan Pilot refused to fly a plane because the journey was to be continued past his shift timings. A plane belonging to Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), the national air carrier, had to make an emergency landing because the pilot refused to after his shift ended.

The plane was on a journey from Riyadh in Saudi Arabia to Islamabad in Pakistan, flight number PK-9754. The aircraft took off from Riyadh but had to make an emergency landing due to bad weather conditions in Dammam, Saudi Arabia.

After the emergency landing, the plane failed to fly from Damman to Islamabad on time because the pilot's shift had to end. Annoyed by the pilot's reasoning, the passenger protested by refusing to get off the plane.

Read also: Air India resumes flights to the US after brief disruption over 5G issue, will operate Boeing 777 to these cities

The situation was brought under control by the security called in by the authorities. Later on, the passengers were facilitated with the hotel arrangements until the flight took off.

To get a firm grip on the situation PIA spokesperson told the passengers that they would land in Islamabad by 11 PM on the same day. As per a report, in an explanation, he also said. "It is necessary for the pilots to take proper rest prior to flying for flight safety, so arrangements were made in this regard."

Live TV

#mute