Paris-Mumbai Vistara Flight Gets Bomb Threat, Makes Emergency Landing

A Vistara flight traveling from Paris to Mumbai was forced to make an emergency landing due to a bomb threat, with 306 people on board. The incident occurred on Sunday morning when a handwritten note was discovered, prompting immediate security measures.

The flight, UK 024, was en route from Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai. According to sources, the bomb threat was found on an airsickness bag, leading to the declaration of a full emergency at 10:08 am. The aircraft landed safely at 10:19 am, carrying 294 passengers and 12 crew members.

Vistara confirmed the security concern in a statement, acknowledging the threat discovered by staff on flight UK 024. The airline followed protocol by promptly notifying the relevant authorities. Upon landing in Mumbai, Vistara cooperated fully with security agencies to conduct all necessary checks.

The situation was handled with utmost priority, ensuring the safety of all passengers and crew. The airline's response highlights the importance of rigorous security protocols in addressing such threats effectively.