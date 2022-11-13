Passenger asks co-flyer to stop watching in-flight film to ‘avoid spoilers’, THIS is how netizens react

Social media is full of bizarre incidents which grab the attention of netizens. Though some incidents are amusing to read, they can be troublesome for others. Recently, a Reddit user took to the social media platform to share an unpleasant in-flight experience of her first flight. A passenger on a flight insisted to a 22-year-old co-passenger to turn off a movie as she hasn’t watched it yet and did not want any ‘spoilers’ which may ruin her experience. The 22-year-old was taken aback as later that passenger started misbehaving and troubling her by ‘accidentally’ bumping into her multiple times as she went to the washroom.

She took to Reddit and shared how unpleasant her first flight experience was due to this incident. The 22-year-old explained the incident in the post and captioned it as ‘AITA for not switching my movie on a flight and not letting someone behind me on a plane go ahead of me when exiting?’ The woman in her post mentioned that as soon as decided to watch ‘Uncharted’ on the in-flight infotainment system to pass her time during the flight, the woman sitting behind her in the aisle seat asked her to turn it off.

As the flight took off, 10 minutes later, a woman, sitting behind her in the aisle seat, asked the 22-year-old to switch off the movie. "Confused, I asked her why. She said it was because she has not seen the movie and didn't want to see my screen and see any spoilers. I told her that she could watch it on her screen and she said no because she wanted to watch a different movie. I responded that I was going to keep watching my movie," the woman’s Reddit post read.

The Reddit user further said that the co-passenger began troubling her by "accidentally" bumping into her as she went to the washroom. As per the post, this incident occurred eight to ten times.

The post has until now received 96 percent of upvotes and has left netizens shocked. "The self-entitled lady was the asshole, not you. But take pleasure in this: you lived rent-free in her head for the entire flight, and probably the rest of that whole day. :D" read one of the comments. "NTA. You’re not missing any flight etiquette. The woman is an asshole," read another comment.