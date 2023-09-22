trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2665774
NewsAviation
AIR INDIA EXPRESS

Passenger Misbehaves With Cabin Crew On Goa-Bound Air India Express, Deboarded At Bengaluru Airport

Air India Express filed a complaint against the disruptive passenger at the Bengaluru Airport Police Station, said the airline spokesperson.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 22, 2023, 03:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Passenger Misbehaves With Cabin Crew On Goa-Bound Air India Express, Deboarded At Bengaluru Airport Image for representation

An Air India Express passenger, travelling on Bengaluru-Goa flight was offloaded from the flight after he allegedly misbehaved with cabin crew while boarding the flight from Bengaluru airport. The airline filed a complaint with the Bengaluru Airport Police Station and said the unnamed passenger behaved in an inappropriate manner with the cabin crew. However, the budget airline has not revealed the details of the incident that happened on September 22, 2023. 

"A passenger behaved in an inappropriate manner with our cabin crew while boarding a flight from Bengaluru to Goa. He was offloaded immediately, and a complaint filed with the Bengaluru Airport Police Station," reported IAN, quoting an airline spokesperson.

"We also initiated action in accordance with our disruptive passenger handling policy and relevant regulations concerning the safety and comfort of passengers and airline personnel. We prioritise the security and well-being of our guests and crew. We have a zero-tolerance approach to disruptive conduct on our flights," said the spokesperson.

This incident comes days after a passenger attempted to open the emergency exit door cover prior to take-off on a Chennai-bound IndiGo flight, leading to a state of panic among fellow passengers. This incident had unfolded during the early hours of Wednesday aboard a flight originating from Delhi en route to Chennai.

The passenger responsible, known by the single name Manikandan, was subsequently handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), a federal police force, by the flight crew upon arrival in Chennai.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train