'Passengers Were Made To Suffer': Congress Leader Shares 'Horrifying Experience' On IndiGo Flight

Indian politician and Punjab Congress Committee president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring lashed out at IndiGo Airlines after his "horrifying experience" while travelling from Chandigarh to Jaipur. The politician claimed that the passengers were made to travel without air conditioning inside the aircraft. Along with a description of his journey, Warring also shared a small video clip of the cabin of the aircraft. As per the details shared on social media, the incident occurred on IndiGo aircraft 6E7261.

Sharing the details, the Congress leaders informed that the passengers travelling on the flight were made to wait for around 10-15 minutes in queue during the boarding process. Later on, when they entered the aircraft, the air conditioning in the aircraft was not working. However, this did not stop the flight and the aircraft took off without air conditioning.

He said, "Right from the take-off to landing, the ACs were off and all the passengers were made to 'suffer' throughout the journey. No one addressed the serious concern during the flight. In fact, the air hostess ‘generously’ distributed tissue papers to the passengers to wipe off their sweat."

He further added, "Most of the passengers including women and children were restless and agitated, which can be seen clearly in the video. Helpless passengers were fanning themselves with papers to keep cool."

The Congress leader also tagged the aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Aviation Authority Of India (AAI) urging them to take action.

The incident comes as a Delhi-bound IndiGo flight made an emergency landing at Patna airport due to a technical snag. The aircraft had to land at the airport shortly after take-off. The flight had 181 passengers onboard along with 8 crew members. It is to be noted that all the passengers were safe. Before that, a Dehradun-bound IndiGo flight made an emergency landing at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport following a technical snag.