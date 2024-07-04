Peacock Menace At Kannur Airport, Flight Operations Hampered

Even as the Kannur International Airport is waiting for more flights, the operations are facing trouble due to the large presence of peacocks in the area.

Located at a hill in Mattanoor away from Kannur town, the airport was often visited by jackals and dogs when it opened for operations in 2018.



With time, the population of jackals and dogs declined, but peacocks arrived in large numbers over the years.These birds come under Schedule 1 of the Wildlife Act and have to be protected.Already this has become a menace with flights often getting hit by these birds. To find a solution to the menace, State Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran and top Forest and Airport officials met and decided to look into the matter.The second meeting will be held on Friday at the airport, and Minister Saseendran has a plan of action with him, said sources.Arrangements are being made to set up cages to catch these birds and then transport them to the forests where they will be set free.Kannur Airport started operations in 2018 and is the fourth airport in Kerala