PIA urges to Imran Khan to not allow foreign airlines use domestic routes

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has urged Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan not to let foreign airlines use domestic routes, fearing that foreign companies would capture the local market and circumvent the country's aviation policy.

PIA`s chief executive officer (CEO) Arshad Malik drew attention to recent reports that Pakistan had extended domestic rights to a foreign carrier as part of an initiative to attract foreign direct investment. In a letter to Imran Khan, Malik said that such a decision would be harmful to the ailing domestic aviation industry and have repercussions for the country in the long term.

Arshad Malik said, a national airline had thrashed out a deal with a foreign carrier, Air Arabia, under which the latter would be able to operate flights in Pakistan. According to the CEO, the foreign company would thereby capture the local market and circumvent the country's aviation policy under which Air Arabia was denied further rights to operate in Pakistan.

Read also: West Bengal government withdraws ban on international flights from Feb 15

He further said Serene Air and Air Sial had appealed to PIA to take up the matter “at the highest level” so that the government machinery was alerted to the “real impact” of the reported move on national airlines. The PIA CEO said the chief executives of all domestic carriers were keen to discuss the issue with him at a joint briefing.

Senator Saleem Mandviwala of the Pakistan Peoples Party has criticized the Civil Aviation Authority’s (CAA) `apathy’ to the plight of local airlines and called for giving them the same facilities and services as enjoyed by foreign carriers.

“We must protect our sovereignty and airspace. We need to protect our airlines instead of enriching an international carrier,” Senator Mandviwala said. He further said the CAA should not allow foreign airlines to misuse the local company's licenses.

With inputs from ANI

Live TV

#mute