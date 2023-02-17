Picture of Lord Hanuman Again Displayed on HAL HLFT-42 Trainer Jet at Aero India 2023

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited took the covers of the scale model of Hindustan Lead in Fighter trainer (HLFT-42) at the Aero India 2023. The aircraft created a lot of buzz at the show as the 'Next Gern Supersonic Trainer' to be developed in India. The modern combat aircraft, apart from being an important milestone for the HAL, also highlights India's indigenous weapon making capabilities. However, besides the aircraft's capabilities, another thing that attracted the visitors' attention was the picture of Lord Hanuman on the vertical fin of the scale model.

While the graphic art was present at the unveiling of the trainer aircraft, it was later removed from the aircraft's fin. This generated a lot of backlash on the social media, forcing HAL to issue a statement. As per HAL, there was supposed to be a new artwork everyday on the tail of the plane. However, this never happened and the plane was displayed without Lord Hanuman's pic throughout the event.

On the last day of the Aero India 2023, the picture of Lord Hanuman returned to the vertical stabiliser of the static display aircraft model of defence PSU Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, three days after it was removed. Anjaneya, as Hanuman is also referred to, is seen with his mace in battle mode and the caption below the sticker reads, "The storm is coming".

A HAL official, on condition of anonymity, told PTI that they carried out orders as received. The HTFT-42 trainer aircraft was kept at the HAL's Hall-3 here at the five-day aviation exhibition. Three days ago, the display came up at the pavilion eliciting curiosity among onlookers. As it hit the headlines, the defence PSU removed it without citing any particular reason.

Significance of Lord Hanuman on HLFT-42

The picture of Lord Hanuman on the tail of the HLFT-42 aircraft signified its origin and its relation to its predecessors. It is to be noted that the HLFT-42 is the successor of the HAL Marut, which was the first aircraft developed in India. The name of the aircraft 'Marut' means wind or 'Pawan', which relates to Lord Hanuman's name. Hence, the picture of the Lord is on the tail of the scale model.

