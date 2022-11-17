topStoriesenglish
Pilot hangs from aircraft to retrieve passenger's lost phone, netizens applaud: WATCH video

A video has gone VIRAL where an airlines’ pilot can be seen hanging from the aircraft window to retrieve a passenger’s lost phone from the ground crew, netizens applaud the courage: WATCH video.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Pallavi Mehra|Last Updated: Nov 17, 2022, 04:06 PM IST
  • Pilot hangs out of aircraft window to retrieve passenger's lost phone
  • The flight was set to take off when the phone was found
  • Netizens are praising efforts taken by the pilot and ground staff

Pilot hangs from aircraft to retrieve passenger's lost phone, netizens applaud: WATCH video

A video of a pilot hanging out of the aircraft to retrieve the phone of one of the passengers has gone viral across social media platforms and has left netizens surprised. The Southwest Airlines flight captain along with the California airport crew worked together to reunite a passenger with his phone whose mobile was left behind at the gate before boarding. This move by the pilot and airport staff has taken the internet by storm and it happened to take place on World Kindness Day. The netizens are praising the efforts taken by the pilot to reach out of the window of his aircraft to grab the phone. 

The flight was set to take off from the Long Beach airport as the plane finished boarding when the phone was found. Hence, a few ground crew personnel handed over the phone to the pilot. 

The Dallas-based Southwest Airlines posted the video on Facebook as well as Twitter which shows the pilot hanging out of the window. “When our Employees at @LGBairport noticed a Customer's phone left behind in a gate area after a flight that was already boarded and pushed back from the gate, they didn't hesitate. #WorldKindnessDay,” read the post. 

Until now, the video has garnered over 68K views and netizens have filled the comments section praising airline staff‘s efforts to help the passenger. “Teamwork makes the dream work” read one of the comments. “Love Long Beach Terminal and Southwest Airlines. And that is called a customer service representative. That's what we need more of! Way to go Southwest and all the staff that made that happen!" commented another netizen. 

Aviationpilot hangs from aircraftpassenger lost phoneAircraftViral videoLong Beach AirportTrending video

