हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Donald Trump

Plane carrying former US President Donald Trump makes emergency landing after engine failure

One of the plane's engines failed roughly 120 kilometres after leaving New Orleans Lakefront Airport, according to the person familiar with the incident.

Plane carrying former US President Donald Trump makes emergency landing after engine failure
Donald Trump (File Pic)

A private plane carrying former United States President Donald Trump made an emergency landing in New Orleans last weekend after suffering an engine failure. Trump was travelling on a donor's private plane when the engine failure occurred over the Gulf of Mexico.

The details of the plane are scarce now, but a person familiar with the incident who was not authorized to speak publicly about it and spoke on the condition of anonymity mentioned that the plane made an emergency landing safely with the President, his advisors and Secret Service detail on board the plane. 

Also read: India to resume International flights from March 27 after two-year hiatus

The engine failure occurred shortly before 11 pm Saturday as the former president was travelling from a Republican National Committee donor retreat in New Orleans back to his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago. One of the plane's engines failed roughly 120 kilometers after leaving New Orleans Lakefront Airport, according to the person familiar with the incident.

A Trump spokesperson confirmed there was an emergency landing but declined to comment further. Trump had been in New Orleans to speak to top Republican donors at a private gathering at the Four Seasons hotel.

After the emergency landing, Trump's team secured another donor's private plane, and the former president ultimately made it to Mar-a-Lago early the next morning. No injuries were reported.

With inputs from PTI

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Donald TrumpPresidentPlaneUnited States
Next
Story

Mahindra XUV700 not to get THESE features due to chip shortage

Must Watch

PT14M57S

DNA: What lessons are hidden in Poland's historic buildings?