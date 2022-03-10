Plane carrying former US President Donald Trump makes emergency landing after engine failure

A private plane carrying former United States President Donald Trump made an emergency landing in New Orleans last weekend after suffering an engine failure. Trump was travelling on a donor's private plane when the engine failure occurred over the Gulf of Mexico.

The details of the plane are scarce now, but a person familiar with the incident who was not authorized to speak publicly about it and spoke on the condition of anonymity mentioned that the plane made an emergency landing safely with the President, his advisors and Secret Service detail on board the plane.

Also read: India to resume International flights from March 27 after two-year hiatus

The engine failure occurred shortly before 11 pm Saturday as the former president was travelling from a Republican National Committee donor retreat in New Orleans back to his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago. One of the plane's engines failed roughly 120 kilometers after leaving New Orleans Lakefront Airport, according to the person familiar with the incident.

A Trump spokesperson confirmed there was an emergency landing but declined to comment further. Trump had been in New Orleans to speak to top Republican donors at a private gathering at the Four Seasons hotel.

After the emergency landing, Trump's team secured another donor's private plane, and the former president ultimately made it to Mar-a-Lago early the next morning. No injuries were reported.

With inputs from PTI

Live TV

#mute