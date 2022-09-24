NewsAviation
Plane overshoots runway ends up in lake; Southern France airport closed indefinitely

Because of over-shooting at the airport, the Boeing 737 cargo plane ended up in a lake nearby, in turn disrupting the services of the airport near France's southern Mediterranean coast, reports PTI.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 24, 2022, 04:32 PM IST

Plane overshoots runway ends up in lake; Southern France airport closed indefinitely

A cargo plane overshot its runway on landing and ended up nose-down in the water of an adjacent lake before dawn on Saturday, forcing the closure of an airport servicing France's southern Mediterranean coast. The three occupants of the Boeing 737, which was carrying air freight and came to a stop among reeds, grass, and water at the airfield outside of Montpellier, were reportedly saved uninjured. Authorities announced that until the plane has been moved, the airport is restricted to passenger and cargo flights.

More information on the incident is awaited.

With agency inputs

