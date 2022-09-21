Planning to travel in 2023? Air Asia offers 50 lakh free air tickets until THIS day, details here

If you’re planning to travel via air in the ‘New Year’ (2023) then this is the news for you. Air Asia has come with an offer travellers are gonna love, as the airline is offering 50 lakh ‘free seats’ in a sale under ‘Air Asia Free Ticket Offer.’ The sale started on September 19 and will remain until September 25. Hence, passengers who are planning to travel between January 1, 2023, to October 28, 2023, can avail of this offer for free! The low-cost Malaysian airline took to Twitter to spread the word. “AirAsia's BIG Sale is back! Enjoy 5 Million FREE Seats starting today until 25 September. Domestic: All-in from RM23, Asean: All-in from RM54. Includes airport taxes, MAVCOM fee, fuel surcharges, and other applicable fees,” read the tweet.

The free seats are available on many popular domestic and international destinations across ASEAN including Langkawi, Penang, Johor Bahru, Krabi, Phu Quoc, and Singapore.

For those who’d like to spread their wings further, fares are also on sale on the longer-haul AirAsia sister airlines AirAsia X and Thai AirAsia X, where flights to South Korea, (Seoul), Australia (Melbourne, Sydney, Perth, Auckland), and India (New Delhi) are also on sale from just RM499 (RAS 8,767) for economy seats and from RM1,499 (Rs 26,132) for premium flatbed seats for travel between October 3, 2022, and October 23, 2023 (all inclusive of taxes and charges).

Air Asia free ticket offer: Here's how to book

Interested passengers can avail this attractive Air Asia’s offer of 50 lakh free seats, by visiting the company’s app. Apart from this, passengers can also go to the company’s website and click on the ‘Flights’ icon and book a seat for your preferred city. Passengers have to keep in mind that they cannot transfer this free ticket to any other person and at the same time it has to be used under all circumstances within the stipulated period.