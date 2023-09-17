Actor and director R Madhavan recently visited Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport's newly inaugurated Terminal 2. During his visit, the actor was mesmerized by the beauty of the part of the airport. Expressing his excitement along with praise, Madhavan shared a video on Instagram after seeing the infrastructure. In his post, he called it "exotic", while he also announced that the terminal has the "best infrastructure."

The actor with over 4.4 million followers on Instagram, wrote, "The Kempegowda International Airport at BENGALURU…is superlative…Exotic and efficient..Infrastructure is One of the best in the world. So Proud."

Appreciating the airport infrastructure he says, "It's incredible what the infrastructure in India is becoming! I'm at the new Kempegowda International Airport. And I'm telling you, it looks like an exotic... exotic place! Nobody will believe that this is an airport."

He further says, "And all the plants you see hanging from the ceiling in different parts of the airport are actually real plants, that are being watered every day, from the ceiling. And a lot of the construction as you can see above are all made of bamboo. Just look at the ceiling. And it's all themed around sustainability in India. Very proud! Very well done man!"

The video shared by the actor has gained over 4.9 lakh likes and close to 1 million views. Furthermore, the post is receiving heaps of reactions from social media users echoing a similar tone.

R Madhavan's post on Instagram caught Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attention who shared the video saying, "Next-gen infrastructure for India's growth.'

On September 12, Terminal 2 (T2) of Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport opened for international flights. The operating hub for domestic flights operated by IndiGo, Akasa Air, Alliance Air, and SpiceJet is now Terminal 1. According to a statement from Bangalore International Airport Ltd, Terminal 2 will be exclusively used for all international flights as well as domestic flights operated by AirAsia, Air India, Star Air, and Vistara.