PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Terminal 2 Of Chennai International Airport Tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new Integrated Terminal Building at Chennai International Airport on April 8, 2023. Ahead of its formal inauguration, PM Modi said that the new Terminal building will be an important addition to the city's infrastructure. PM Modi will visit Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka between April 8-9 to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for various development projects, including a new terminal at Chennai Airport, flagging off Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express, and laying foundation stone of redevelopment of Secunderabad Railway Station.

In a tweet thread, the Ministry of Civil Aviation informed that the first phase of the new Integrated Terminal Building at Chennai Airport is set to be inaugurated by PM Modi on April 8. "The new integrated terminal building at #ChennaiAirport, spanning an area of 2,20,972 sqm, is set to cater to the growing air traffic in the state of Tamil Nadu. It's also a reflection of the government`s commitment towards providing high-quality infrastructure to travellers," the Ministry of Civil Aviation tweeted.

"The first phase of the new state-of-the-art Integrated Terminal Building at Chennai Airport is set to be inaugurated by Hon'ble PM Sh. @narendramodi on 8th April 2023. With the annual passenger handling capacity of 35 Million passengers per annum, the modern facility at the #ChennaiAirport will improve air travel experiences for all," it added.

Quoting the tweet, the Prime Minister said that it will boost connectivity and also benefit the local economy. "This will be an important addition to Chennai's infrastructure. It will boost connectivity and also benefit the local economy," PM Modi tweeted.

The Chennai International Airport is a major airport in the South and also among the busiest airports in India. It serves as a hub for both domestic and international flights, majorly to the Gulf countries. Chennai is a hub for automobile manufacturing and other industrial facilities.