Pooja Hegde calls Indigo staff 'arrogant': Times when airlines offended celebs

Recently, actor Pooja Hegde took on Twitter, irked by the behaviour of the Indigo staff. She called out the staff of the Indian airlines for their "arrogant, ignorant and threatening tone ." However, this is not the first time Indigo airlines has gotten into trouble with a celebrity. Earlier, there have been multiple instances when the airline made the news for its staff's bad behaviour toward a celebrity. The list of celebrities involved in the spat with the airlines also includes well known Indian sports people.

Earlier, Ace Shuttler PV Sindhu had taken on Twitter, annoyed with the misconduct and behaviour of the ground staff over her baggage. She claimed that the ground staff behaved rudely with her. In her Tweet, the player said, "Ground staff (skipper) Mr ajeetesh behaved very badly and rudely with me. When the air hostess Ms Ashima tried to advise him to behave properly with the passenger (me) but to my surprise, he behaved very rudely with her. If this type of people works for a rupted (sic) airline like Indigo, they will spoil their reputation @IndiGo6E."

In separate incidents, the airline has gotten into trouble with different actors. To be specific, there was an incident of misbehaviour by passengers with Kangana Ranaut on a plane belonging to the airlines. Similarly, the airline had gotten in trouble when singer Aditya Narayan misbehaved with their staff.

Also read: Pride month 2022: Vistara, AirAsia India add gender-neutral term ‘MX’ in ticket booking options

Moreover, Indigo airlines recently made news because of an incident involving the denial of a seat to a specially-abled child on May 7. The child was denied permission to board the Ranchi-Hyderabad trip by IndiGo on May 9 because he was 'visibly in terror.' Because the youngster was not allowed to board, his parents, who were accompanying him, chose not to board as well.

Following the incident at Ranchi Airport, aviation watchdog DGCA fined Indigo Airlines Rs 10 lakh. This was also the first time DGCA had imposed a financial punishment on airlines. At the time, DGCA said, "Special situations deserve extraordinary responses, but the airline's staff failed to rise up to the occasion and, in the process, committed lapses in adherence to the letter and spirit of the Civil Aviation Requirements (regulations)."

They further added, "In view of this, the competent authority in the DGCA has decided to impose a penalty of Rs 5 lakhs on the airline under the provisions of the relevant Aircraft Rules."