Port Blair Airport closed for 3 days to conduct runway maintenance work; Check dates here

The airport of the capital of Andaman and Nicobar, i.e., Port Blair airport, will have no flights for any cities in India between 15 and 18 November. The announcement came via the official Twitter handle of the airport on Tuesday. The closure has been announced considering the scheduled runway maintenance work of the airport. The Veer Savarkar International Airport in the Union Territory has a single runway. Hence all the flights had to be cancelled to conduct maintenance work to ensure the safety of passengers and flights from the airport.

The Passenger Terminal Building and Apron at Veer Savarkar International Airport in Port Blair, which is a Civil Enclave under the jurisdiction of the Indian Navy, are managed by AAI. The apron features six parking spaces that can accommodate aircraft of the Code C' type with power-in and power-out arrangement.

Also read: Unlimited flights between India and Canada soon: Justin Trudeau announces ahead of G20 Summit

The Port Blair airport is the only public airport and offers major connectivity in the region. Located at a distance of 1255 km from Kolkatta, 1200 km from Visakapatnam, and 1190 km from Chennai. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands have a wealth of potential for tourism thanks to its local flora and fauna; they are known as eco-friendly travel destinations. Tourists from within the country made up 93 percent of the total visitors, while 7 percent of tourists are from abroad.

There is no flight from Port-Blair to any other cities from 15 - 18th November, 2022 on account of runway maintenance works. pic.twitter.com/OPfxgj57KH — Port Blair Airport (@aaipblairport) November 15, 2022

Previously, in October, to facilitate easy aircraft movements and ensure passenger safety, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai successfully completed the post-monsoon runway maintenance work. Both runways—RWY 14/32 and 09/27—were being built between the hours of 1100 and 1700. After six hours of work, the CSMIA resume regular business operations. This routine annual runway repair is done to improve the airport's operating effectiveness.