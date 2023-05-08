Portion Of Boundary Wall Collapses At Mumbai International Airport, Sparks Security Concerns

A portion of the perimeter wall of Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport crashed down on Sunday, leading to security concerns. The portion extending upto 15 feet, near gate number 27 collapsed in the evening at around 6.30 pm, reported IANS quoting officials. The airport blamed construction and maintenance works going on outside the CSMIA premises, adjoining the structure.

As soon as the incident came to light, the CSMIA Airside Security and CISF were informed and additional guards were deployed at the site. Safety barricades were also installed to cordon off the affected area and secure the perimeter, while a probe has been ordered, said an official.

In a detailed statement, Mumbai Airport spokesperson said, "On Sunday, 7th May 2023 at 18:32 hrs., a portion of perimeter wall of approx. 12-15 ft. near Gate 27 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) collapsed due to ongoing construction & maintenance work on the city-side, adjoining the wall."

"As soon as the incident was reported, CSMIA Airside Security and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) were immediately informed. As a precautionary measure, additional guards were deployed at the location, and safety barricades were quickly installed to cordon off the affected area and secure the perimeter," it added.

The statement concluded by saying, "There was no disruption to any airport operations or services. Also, no injuries or casualties were reported. CSMIA continues to maintain the highest standards of safety and security and is taking all necessary steps to investigate the incident."