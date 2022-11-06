Precision Air passenger plane crashes into Victoria lake in Tanzania, rescue operations underway

A Precision Air passenger plane crashed into Lake Victoria as it was on its way to Bukoba Airport. Based on the reports, the plane crashed 100 meters away from the airport. The reports from local media suggest that the plane had 43 people on board. However, it is not known if anyone has been injured in the collision on Sunday. The news broadcasts display images and pictures on Twitter show the plane mostly submerged in the lake. The airline has confirmed that rescue operations are underway.

Based on Al Jazeera's report, among the 43 people on board, 39 were passengers, while there were two pilots and two crew members. Of all the 43 people, 26 have been rescued and transported to the hospital. Moreover, the rescue team is communicating with the pilot while carrying out the rescue operations. The reports have quoted the officers saying, "everything is under control."

The Precision Air plane crash occurred because the plane encountered problems mid-air because of bad weather. As storm and heavy rains were reported in the area near Victoria lake at the site of the accident.

Notice to the public pic.twitter.com/QvdMGeMynq — Precision Air (@PrecisionAirTz) November 6, 2022

Addressing the statement, Precision Air has released a statement saying, "Precision Air flight no. PW 494, flying from Dar es Salaam to Bukoba, was involved in an accident as it was approaching Bukoba Airport. The rescue team has been dispatched to the scene, and more information will be released in 2 hours' time."

Expressing her condolences on the incident, the president of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu, tweeted, "I have received with regret the information of the plane crash of Precision Corporation in Lake Victoria, Kagera region. I send my condolences to all those affected by this accident. Let's continue to be calm while the rescue operation continues while we ask Allah to help us." (Translated into English)

With inputs from agencies