There are thousands of posts on Twitter in which passengers have shared their air travelling experiences, but a recent story of a man's experience will melt your heart. A US-based Indian professor named Gaurav Sabnis narrated his experience of gifting his parents a ticket to fly business class. He shared his happiness via tweet and told that this was the first time he had booked business class tickets for his parents to fly to the US from India.

In his tweet, he said, "First time booking business class tickets for parents to visit us here (US) from India." He continued to express his warm feelings and excitement through a thread of tweets. He further added, "I'm especially excited for Mom to experience a long haul international business class 777 journey for the first time. She finds joy in the smallest things in life. She's gonna be like an excited kid when she lands."

First time booking business class tickets for parents to visit us here from India. Feeling extra grown up. Finally able to afford a flight in which parents can stretch out and sleep. Mom dad were still like "kharcha kashala ugich" but I put my foot down. — Gaurav Sabnis (@gauravsabnis) May 17, 2022

Meanwhile, he also shared the difficulties women face while travelling, narrating the story through his mom's experiences. He pointed out problems like the availability of washrooms while travelling on roads. In his tweet, he said, "I still remember when I was a kid, I used to be confused about why my mom barely drank any water during our 16-24 hour bumpy bus rides between Pune & Indore. While I guzzled water like anything." He further added, "Only after growing up did I realize why many Indian women have to do that."

Continuing with the story, he also told that he had initially planned to travel with his parents in business class, but things didn't work out. However, he said, "Even if 2 years late, and without me next to her, I'm so happy she'll get to enjoy a long flight sleeping horizontally."

After the story was shared on Twitter, most of the users resonated with the story and shared their own stories very similar to Gaurav's. There were several emotional replies narrating more stories. One of the users said. "My mom is going to travel abroad first time with me in few days, & I told her to be open to changes/ cancellations of flight last minute, that's not in my control. & She told in that case will I have a seat to sit, will there be toilets to use, I told YES."